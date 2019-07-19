Beekeepers to receive additional supported

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Beekeeping farms from 201 regions of Azerbaijan in 2019 will receive subsidies totaling 4.26 million manats ($2.5 million), Ministry of Agriculture reported.

A regular meeting of the republican commission for issuing subsidies to individuals and legal entities involved in beekeeping was held at the Ministry of Agriculture. Based on documents received from 60 regional commissions, it was decided to allocate subsidies in the amount of 4.26 million manats.

This decision will affect 19,807 beekeepers and beekeeping farms.

President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree on the appointment of subsidies for a period of 5 years (2018-2023) for individuals and legal entities involved in beekeeping in March, 2019.

In accordance with the presidential decree, dated March 5, 2018, in order to stimulate the development of beekeeping in the country, support small businesses and provide employment in rural areas to individuals and legal entities involved in beekeeping, a subsidy worth 10 manats ($5.88) per year for each bee family (beehive) will be paid during five years, including this year as well.

Moreover, speaking about integration of this field of agriculture in Azerbaijan to world markets, it is vital to note that the 5th Azerbaijan International Conference of Beekeepers was held in Baku on January 26-27 and representatives from Germany, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and Georgia came to share their experience with local beekeepers.

There are about 600 species of honey plants in Azerbaijan, of which almost 200, as a source of nectar and pollen, create even greater natural opportunities for the expansion of beekeeping.

The number of bee colonies increased in 2018 compared to 2017. According to the available data, there were 300,000 bee colonies in Azerbaijan. However, presently, there are 400,000 bee colonies and grants have been given for the maintenance of 270,000 of them. The number of colonies is expected to reach 500,000-600,000.

In 2018, 3,000 tons of honey was produced in Azerbaijan. Moreover, 65-70 percent of the country's population is provided with honey produced in the country.