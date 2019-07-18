Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on July 18 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports referring to data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The price of gold increased by 30.4045 manats to 2,419.2700 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.8346 manats to 27.3571 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 16.473 manats to 1,445.6120 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 31.688 manats to 2,624.8000 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 18, 2019 July 17, 2019 Gold XAU 2,419.2700 2,388.8655 Silver XAG 27.3571 26.5225 Platinum XPT 1,445.6120 1,429.1390 Palladium XPD 2,624.8000 2,593.1120

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 18)