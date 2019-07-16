Country can order 600 new wagons from Turkey

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Turkiye Demiryolu Makinalar? Sanayi A.S. (TUDEMSAS) under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey expects to produce 600 freight wagons for Azerbaijan worth $36 million.

“TUDEMSAS produced two prototypes of new wagons for Azerbaijan side on the basis of a freight wagon of the EA type, brought from Azerbaijan," Turkish newspaper Sabah quoted director general of the company Mehmet Bashoglu as saying. "They have successfully passed the tests and after addition of the necessary equipment will be transferred to the customer. After their delivery, we expect a sizable order from Azerbaijan.”

He noted that new wagons are designed exclusively for use by Azerbaijan and Turkey.

He also added that Azerbaijan Railways has proposed Turkiye Demiryolu Makinalar? Sanayi A.S. (TUDEMSAS) under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey the joint production of wagons.

Azerbaijan Railways is engaged in an active cooperation with different companies from partner countries of Azerbaijan. As the country is considered as attractive transport hub for these companies, profitable business, fast and safe transportation of freight are obvious benefits for them.

In addition, Bashoglu said that the annual production volume of TUDEMSAS is 700 wagons.

The company TUDEMSAS was founded in 1939 to repair steam locomotives and freight wagons. In parallel with the development of rail transport, it began producing freight wagons in 1953.

The company currently carries out repairs of freight and passenger wagons and the production of freight cars and spare parts of any type.

DY Container, an Azerbaijani company which is a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways, and the Chinese Xi'an Continental Bridge International Logistics Co., Ltd have signed a transport agreement on container transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Organization of container trains is implemented within the framework of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC’s subsidiary company ADY Container and the Chinese Xi’an Continental Bridge International Logistics Co. Ltd.

Agreement on the organization of container trains on the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was signed in April at the second Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. Both companies plan to launch 30 container trains (2460TEU) in 2019.