Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 13.6595 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,387.2233 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold July 1 2,367.1650 July 8 2,379.4135 July 2 2,364.9635 July 9 2,373.4720 July 3 2,426.1550 July 10 2,368.5590 July 4 2,412.8440 July 11 2,421.5990 July 5 2,409.9965 July 12 2,393.0730 Average weekly 2,396.2248 Average weekly 2,387.2233

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.1804 manats or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.707 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver July 1 25.8907 July 8 25.5502 July 2 25.8231 July 9 25.6092 July 3 26.0514 July 10 25.6488 July 4 26.0386 July 11 25.9964 July 5 25.9590 July 12 25.7306 Average weekly 25.9526 Average weekly 25.7070

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 21.539 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,390.6884 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum July 1 1,420.9280 July 8 1,381.4540 July 2 1,420.9960 July 9 1,382.3550 July 3 1,412.0115 July 10 1,379.3205 July 4 1,423.8860 July 11 1,407.3195 July 5 1,421.6250 July 12 1,402.9930 Average weekly 1,419.8893 Average weekly 1,390.6884

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 17.8245 manats or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,660.9114 manats.