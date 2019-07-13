Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by 13.6595 manats or 0.6 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,387.2233 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
July 1
2,367.1650
July 8
2,379.4135
July 2
2,364.9635
July 9
2,373.4720
July 3
2,426.1550
July 10
2,368.5590
July 4
2,412.8440
July 11
2,421.5990
July 5
2,409.9965
July 12
2,393.0730
Average weekly
2,396.2248
Average weekly
2,387.2233
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.1804 manats or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.707 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
July 1
25.8907
July 8
25.5502
July 2
25.8231
July 9
25.6092
July 3
26.0514
July 10
25.6488
July 4
26.0386
July 11
25.9964
July 5
25.9590
July 12
25.7306
Average weekly
25.9526
Average weekly
25.7070
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum increased by 21.539 manats or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,390.6884 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
July 1
1,420.9280
July 8
1,381.4540
July 2
1,420.9960
July 9
1,382.3550
July 3
1,412.0115
July 10
1,379.3205
July 4
1,423.8860
July 11
1,407.3195
July 5
1,421.6250
July 12
1,402.9930
Average weekly
1,419.8893
Average weekly
1,390.6884
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 17.8245 manats or 0.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,660.9114 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
July 1
2,614.4045
July 8
2,663.1095
July 2
2,635.4590
July 9
2,648.3535
July 3
2,657.2530
July 10
2,633.8100
July 4
2,650.5635
July 11
2,713.9990
July 5
2,656.2925
July 12
2,645.2850
Average weekly
2,642.7945
Average weekly
2,660.9114