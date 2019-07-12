Industrial production grows in Azerbaijan

By Trend





In January-June 2019, the volume of industrial production including manufactured products and rendered industrial services in Azerbaijan amounted to 23.6 billion manats, which is 1.8 percent more compared to January-June 2018, Trend reports referring to State Statistical Committee of Azerbaijan.

Production in the non-oil sector increased by 15.7 percent. Some 69.5 percent of industrial goods were produced in the extractive sector, 25.6 percent accounted for the processing sector, 4.2 percent - for the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 0.7 percent were provided by the water supply, waste treatment and recycling.

During the reporting period, wood processing and manufacture of wood products grew 2.2 times, production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers – by 83.6 percent, beverages - by 65.2 percent, products of the spinning industry - by 51.2 percent, finished metal products - by 47.1 percent, rubber and plastic products - by 30.8 percent, chemical industry products - by 30.4 percent, paper and cardboard - by 28.6 percent, and furniture - by 27.7 percent.

During the reporting period, production of machinery and equipment grew by 10 percent, food production increased by 20 percent, manufacture of tobacco products - by 14.2 percent, printing products - by 10.6 percent, computer, electronic and optical products - by 10 percent, construction materials - by 8.9 percent, pharmaceutical products - by 5.7 percent, clothes - by 3.3 percent, leather goods and footwear - by 2 percent, installation and repair of machinery and equipment - by 20.6 percent.

The non-oil production decreased by 1.5 percent, production of electrical equipment - by 8 percent, metallurgical products - by 18.2 percent.

In 2018, the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan’s industry increased by 9.1 percent, while the oil sector grew by 0.4 percent compared to the same period last year.