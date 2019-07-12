Network of trading houses to be expanded

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

Azerbaijan is becoming more and more successful in terms of national products exports. Doggedly rising figures for exports are greatly supported by non-oil production which is one of the major indicators of the economy’s diversification.

Deputy Minister of Economy Rufat Mammadov told journalist on July 11 that Azerbaijan is ready to provide state support to the opening of trading houses in Georgia and other countries.

Mammadov noted that the opening of such a house in Georgia should stimulate the private sector.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijani business is widely represented in the Georgian market, he said that this market is very interesting for Azerbaijani investors and Georgian exporters are also interested in the Azerbaijani market.

It should also be noted that there is a great demand for Azerbaijani wines in foreign markets since they have always distinguished by quality and taste. So taking this into account, Azerbaijan intends to increase the export of wine products.

Mammadov stressed that more wine houses can be opened in foreign countries. He said that active work is being done in this regard and launching wine houses in several regions of China and Kazakhstan is planned.

Recently, a Wine House of Azerbaijan opened in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. As many as 120 wine products and alcoholic beverages of Azerbaijani producers are presented in the wine house. This is the third wine house of Azerbaijan opened abroad, along with the wine houses in two cities of China. Azerbaijan also plans to open a wine house in St. Petersburg in the second half of 2019.

It is noteworthy that Russia is currently the main export market for Azerbaijani wine. The country exported 618,300 decaliters of wines and wine products to Russia in 2018 which cost $6.4 million out of total wine exports of $7.5 million.

Mammadov also noted that network of shops named Azerbaijan’s Gifts operating in Russia will be expanded soon. He underlined that this will contribute to the country’s foreign trade turnover growth and will allow finding new economic partners.