Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 12compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 28.526 manats to 2,393.0730 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2658 manats to 25.7306 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 4.3265 manats to 1,402.9930 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 68.714 manats to 2,645.2850 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 12, 2019 July 11, 2019 Gold XAU 2,393.0730 2,421.5990 Silver XAG 25.7306 25.9964 Platinum XPT 1,402.9930 1,407.3195 Palladium XPD 2,645.2850 2,713.9990