Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee to put up 68 facilities for privatization

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s State Property Issues Committee will hold a regular auction on privatization of state-owned facilities on August 6, Trend reports with reference to the committee.

As many as 68 state property facilities will be put up for auction - 36 small state enterprises, 10 non-residential areas and 22 joint-stock companies.

The joint-stock companies are located in Agdash, Zardab, Ismayilli and other districts. Joint-stock companies, 30-45 percent of the shares of which will be put up for the auction, operate in the areas of transport, agriculture, construction and other spheres.

Among small state-owned enterprises, investors may be interested in objects of trade and services, hotels, sanatoriums and others. A state facility with the largest usable area of ??27,000 square meters, which operated once as a branch of the plant, is located in the Kechili settlement of Shamkir district.

Four of the state facilities are located in Baku, and the rest in Sabirabad, Dashkesan and Sumgait cities.











