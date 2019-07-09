Gold, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and palladium prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.9415 manats to 2,373.4720 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.059 manats to 25.6092 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.901 manats to 1,382.3550 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 14.756 manats to 2,648.3535 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 9, 2019 July 8, 2019 Gold XAU 2,373.4720 2,379.4135 Silver XAG 25.6092 25.5502 Platinum XPT 1,382.3550 1,381.4540 Palladium XPD 2,648.3535 2,663.1095