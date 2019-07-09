TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, palladium prices down in Azerbaijan

09 July 2019 [11:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and palladium prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 8 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.9415 manats to 2,373.4720 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.059 manats to 25.6092 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 0.901 manats to 1,382.3550 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 14.756 manats to 2,648.3535 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 9, 2019

July 8, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,373.4720

2,379.4135

Silver

XAG

25.6092

25.5502

Platinum

XPT

1,382.3550

1,381.4540

Palladium

XPD

2,648.3535

2,663.1095

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on July 9)

