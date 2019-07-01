Non-oil exports increase markedly

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

The non-oil sector constantly strengthens its position in the total exports of Azerbaijan.

The country increased exports of non-oil products by 12 percent in May this year compared to the same month of 2018, Ramil Huseyn, Department Head at Azerbaijan's Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication, said at a briefing.

In his words, the country’s non-oil exports amounted to $204 million in May 2019, which is $22 million more than exports in May of 2018.

The largest export volume of non-oil products accounted for Russia ($96.3 million), followed by Turkey ($33 million), Georgia ($14.6 million), and Italy ($6.6 million). Tomatoes exports took the leading position and amounted to $54.6 million in May this year, while exports of potatoes amounted to $20.2 million.

Ramil Huseyn also noted that during the reporting period, Azexport.az portal received export orders worth $32.5 million, which is 17.3 percent more than in the same month last year.

According to the results of the first five months of 2019, Azexport received most of orders from Russia (12.6 percent), Turkey (7.4 percent), England (5.9 percent), the U.S. (5.9 percent) and India (5.9 percent).

He added that by the end of May this year, the largest number of orders accounted for the export of cotton and cotton products, tobacco, eggs, chicken, potatoes, mineral waters, pomegranate juice, wines, building materials, furniture and other products.

Speaking of the total non-oil exports in January-May 2019, Ramil Huseyn stressed that the Azexport.az portal received orders related to the export of non-oil products in the amount of $261.8 million with an increase of 18 percent.

The head of the department pointed out that Azerbaijan’s total exports increased by $1.3 billion (17 percent), amounting to $8.6 billion in the first five months, compared to the same period in 2018.

At the same time, exports of the non-oil sector grew by 18 percent, or by $119 million.

During the reporting period, non-oil products were exported to Russia for the amount of $261.2 million, Turkey - $180.8 million, Georgia - $76.8 million, Italy - $28.6 million. Non-oil exports to Russia grew by 17 percent, Turkey – 17.2 percent, Georgia – 16 percent, and Italy - 2.3 times.

Ramil Huseyn noted that the largest share in the exports of non-oil products accounted for tomato, amounting to $104.2 million. The second position is taken by hazelnuts - $62 million.

"In the first five months of this year, fruit and vegetable products were exported for $241 million, plastics and plastic products - for $89.9 million, cotton - for $68.8 million, electricity - for $51.9 million, aluminum and aluminum products - for $37 million. Exports of chemical products amounted to $30.2 million, while exports of ferrous metals as well as alcoholic and nonalcoholic products amounted to $25 million and $11.8 million, respectively," he said.

The head of department also underlined that there has been a significant increase in exports for all types of non-oil products this year, compared with the same period last year.

At present, oil and gas account for the main share in Azerbaijan's export, although export of non-oil products shows an upward trend.

Opening of Azerbaijani trading houses abroad and organization of export missions to foreign countries to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand in foreign markets have further developed the share of non-oil products in the structure of the country’s exports.

In order to enhance the exports in non-oil sector, Azexport.az portal offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to export goods produced in Azerbaijan to traditional and new markets via international e-trading platforms. The mission of Azexport is to provide information about products of Azerbaijani origin and to be a beneficial platform for their sales in foreign and domestic markets.

Azexport.az, integrated with the most popular electronic trading platforms, makes products available to potential buyers from anywhere in the world.

The Azexport portal continues to introduce auspicious mechanisms to facilitate trade procedures for exporters and buyers.