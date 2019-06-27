Azerbaijan has all conditions for receiving Russian tourists - bureau

By Trend





There are all conditions for receiving Russian tourists in Azerbaijan, both in terms of quality and other indicators, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau Florian Sengstschmid said, Trend reports June 27.

He said that there are good initiatives from the tourist point of view on the part of Iran and Russia that need to be taken advantage of.

He noted that the bureau set a number of goals for the next years.

“The goal isn’t only to increase the number of tourists coming to the country, but also to expand the varieties of tourism products offered by Azerbaijan,” he added. “We will address existing issues. At the same time, some favorable situations have arisen, and we should fully use them.”