Organic Food Festival held in Baku

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

For the first time, Azerbaijan held the Organic Food Festival in Baku on June 21-23. The festival presented organic food products from more than 50 local companies.

The Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations, the State Agrarian Trade Company and the Proaktiv PR agency were organizers of the festival.

The SMEs Development Agency and representatives of micro and small businesses presented environmentally friendly products, such as honey, herbal teas, fruit juices, various vegetable oils, home-made sweets and spices, rice, dried fruits.

The Agency helps micro and small businesses and startups present their products at prestigious exhibitions, fairs and festivals, and tries to help entrepreneurs create and expand partnership ties within these exhibitions.

Vugar Zeynalov, the Vice-President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan, told reporters on the sidelines of the Organic Food Festival that there is a plan to expand production of organic fertilizers.

Zeynalov stated that currently, the production of organic fertilizers has already started but it still doesn’t meet the demand of domestic market, especially in agricultural field.

He also added that taking into account the high demand of farms for organic fertilizers, it is advisable to establish this production locally.

“This is a rational idea, given that these products are perishable, and production in the regions will reduce the need for supplies from Baku," Zeynalov said.

The Organic Food Festival is aimed to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand in order to support the successful economic policy pursued by the state, as well as to organize an open-air entertainment festival enabling direct communication with existing and potential customers of ecologically friendly and healthy food and drinks that are harmless to human health.

The Organic Food Festival is a new successful platform for strengthening existing relationships and creating new business relationships in this sector.