Trade representative: Azerbaijan to expand network of trading houses in Central European countries

Trend:

Azerbaijan plans to expand its network of trading houses in Central European countries in the near future, trade representative of Azerbaijan in Poland Nemat Naghdaliyev told Trend.

According to him, it is planned to open trading houses in Germany, the Czech Republic and Hungary.

"We are actively working on the mechanisms for opening new points of sale of our products, and currently, the opening of the trading houses of Azerbaijan in these three Central European countries is on the working agenda. We are now looking for partners, and much effort is being made to this end," said Naghdaliyev.

The trade representative noted that the Trade House of Azerbaijan, established at the initiative of Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, represents products under the brand "Made in Azerbaijan" on the Polish market, and supports the promotion and expansion of exports of Azerbaijani goods to Poland.

"The sale of various types of products of 30 Azerbaijani companies producing alcoholic beverages, dried fruits, pomegranate, hazelnuts, tea, jams, fruit juices and other products is organized in the Trade House in Poland. Today, there are approximately 20 Polish companies operating in the services sector, industry and trade in Azerbaijan," he said.

He went on to say that hazelnut products and pomegranate juices are in the greatest demand among all Azerbaijani products exported to Poland.

The trade representative noted that last year a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Trading House of Azerbaijan and the Polish company STX ONE on the sale of hazelnuts and pomegranate juice concentrates.

As of today, the largest trading partners of Azerbaijan include Italy, Russia, Turkey, Israel, Germany and China. Poland is the seventh largest trading partner of Azerbaijan and the sixth largest market in the EU with a fast-growing economy.