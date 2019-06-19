Azerbaijan’s trading house to open in Nur-Sultan city

By Trend





In January-May this year, exporters of Azerbaijani non-oil products received 5.042 million manats as part of the export promotion program, acting head of Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

Abdullayev added that Azerbaijani wine house will be opened in Russia’s Yekaterinburg city in July this year and another one is scheduled to be opened in St. Petersburg city. Negotiations are also underway to open Azerbaijan’s wine houses in various regions of China.

At the same time, an export delegation will visit Switzerland in July, where a business forum is planned to be held, he said.

Abdullayev added that Azerbaijan’s trading house will be opened in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan by the end of the year.