Lending to regions increases in Azerbaijan

|
Bank loans to Azerbaijani regions stood at 12.67 billion manats in April 2019, which is about 7.3 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
According to CBA, loans worth 10.27 billion manats were issued in Baku by late March, which is 4.3 times more than in the regions. At the same time, loans in national currency in Baku amounted to almost 5.9 billion manats, or 57.6 percent of the total lending in Baku.
In April, the average annual interest rate on loans in Azerbaijan amounted to 11.8 percent, and to 9.9 percent in Baku.
Distribution of loans in regions of Azerbaijan as of May 1, 2019:
Economic regions
Lending (in 1,000 manats)
Average interest rate
Absheron
505,322
16.4
Aran
620,249
22.9
Mountainous Shirvan
62,301
23.5
Ganja-Gazakh
499,459
19.7
Guba-Khachmaz
179,247
20.4
Lankaran
221,991
22.2
Shaki-Zagatala
161,234
19.7
Upper Karabakh
54,288
24.3
Kalbajar-Lachin
0.0
0.0
Nakhchivan
103,795
10.3