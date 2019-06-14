New rules for issuing multiple entry visas in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The multiple entry visa fee for foreign citizens will be charged upon the new rules in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 14.

This issue was reflected in the draft amendments to the Law on “State Duty”, which was discussed in the second reading at the extraordinary plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

According to the newly proposed clause to article 17 of the law (Exemption from payment of state duty for consular actions carried out in Azerbaijan or in diplomatic missions in foreign countries and especially from payment of state duty), if the amount of state duty on multiple entry visas for Azerbaijani citizens in a foreign country differs from the amount of state duty in Azerbaijan under the same procedure for citizens of this country, then upon the decision of the corresponding executive body, the amount of state duty is applied at the same level at which the state duties of this country are applied for the Azerbaijani citizens.

The amount of state duty for issuing multiple entry visas in Azerbaijan has been set at $350.

According to the Migration Code, the validity of a multiple entry visa expires after two years (an e-multiple entry visa issued via the "ASAN Visa" system expires within 90 days).

During the discussions, it was stressed that the amount of the state duty applied to the Azerbaijani citizens in the foreign countries may differ from the amount of the state duty in Azerbaijan.

According to the bill, in this case, the amount of state duty for multiple entry visas will be set in accordance with the amount of fees for visas for the Azerbaijani citizens in certain countries.

The bill was adopted as a result of voting.