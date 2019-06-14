Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on June 14 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.
The price of gold increased by 17.1955 manats to 2,286.4405 manats per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.2544 manats to 25.394 manats per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 1.904 manats to 1,383.3920 manats per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 71.247 manats to 2,465.221 manats per ounce.
Precious metals
June 14, 2019
June 13, 2019
Gold
XAU
2,286.4405
2,269.2450
Silver
XAG
25.3940
25.1396
Platinum
XPT
1,383.3920
1,381.4880
Palladium
XPD
2,465.2210
2,393.9740
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on June 14)