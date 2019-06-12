Azerbaijan increases LNG sales

By Trend





SOCAR Trading, trading house of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, has increased the trade in liquefied natural gas (LNG) more than four times, Trend reports with reference to the company June 12.

SOCAR Trading, headquartered in Geneva, was established in late 2007 by the state oil company of Azerbaijan.



The company sells SOCAR crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey), trades oil and oil products of other countries, and also assists the parent company in international investments. SOCAR Trading operations cover the countries of Europe, Africa, Asia and America.







