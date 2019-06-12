SME promotion campaign continues in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The Agency for Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) of Azerbaijan has allocated subsidies to Vugar Huseynov and Kalam Huseynov, entrepreneurs from Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit city, who are engaged in beekeeping, Trend reports with reference to the Agency.

The beekeepers appealed for the payment of subsidies to be provided for each bee family. As part of the mutual cooperation of “Friend of the SMEs” Department in Sumgait and the Ministry of Agriculture, the appeal of the entrepreneurs was considered and the subsidies were paid, the report says.