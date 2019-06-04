Baku’s first House of SMEs to open soon

By Trend





Soon the first House of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SME) will be opened in Baku, Orkhan Mammadov, chairman of the board of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, said at a conference titled “The State is the best partner of the entrepreneur”, Trend reports.

According to him, the main purpose of the creation of the House of SMEs is to ensure efficiency, transparency and convenient access of entrepreneurs to financial resources.

He also noted the importance of the structure of the “Friend of Small and Medium-sized Enterprise” (Friend of SMEs), adding that at present there are units of this network in 13 districts and cities of the country.

Mammadov noted that the main principles of the agency are meeting the needs of entrepreneurs, efficiency, transparency, and taking the views of entrepreneurs into account.

The agency supports entrepreneurs from the moment of creation and at the subsequent stages of small and medium-sized enterprises, and also plays the role of a bridge between businesses and the public sector.