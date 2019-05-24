Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Prices of precious metals increased in Azerbaijan on May 24 compared to the prices of May 23, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold increased by 18.343 manats to 2,182.5705 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2394 manats to 24.7752 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 7.089 manats to 1,364.7345 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 12.5375 manats to 2,243.762 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 24, 2019 May 23, 2019 Gold XAU 2,182.5705 2,164.2275 Silver XAG 24.7752 24.5358 Platinum XPT 1,364.7345 1,357.6455 Palladium XPD 2,243.7620 2,231.2245

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 24)