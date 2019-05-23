TODAY.AZ / Business

INTOSAI meeting on public debt kicks off in Azerbaijan

23 May 2019 [13:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


A meeting of the working group of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) on public debt is taking place in Azerbaijan on May 23, Trendreports.

The meeting is organized with the support of Azerbaijan's Chamber of Accounts.

The meeting is aimed at presentation of international standards of public debt management, exchange of experience, and discussion of the issues of mutual interest related to studying problematic issues and developing further cooperation with INTOSAI.

