Gold, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, platinum and palladium prices decreased in Azerbaijan on May 22 compared to the prices of May 21, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 3.2045 manats to 2,165.443 manats per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0142 manats to 24.5601 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 14.62 manats to 1,379.295 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 30.906 manats to 2,245.105 manats per ounce.

Precious metals May 22, 2019 May 21, 2019 Gold XAU 2,165.4430 2,168.6475 Silver XAG 24.5601 24.5459 Platinum XPT 1,379.2950 1,393.9150 Palladium XPD 2,245.1050 2,276.0110