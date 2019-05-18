TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

18 May 2019 [13:41] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

The price of one ounce of gold increased by 4.0375 manats or 0.2 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,196.9814 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 6

2,179.9610

May 13

2,183.0125

May 7

2,180.5475

May 14

2,209.1160

May 8

2,188.1125

May 15

2,201.6445

May 9

-

May 16

2,204.0840

May 10

2,187.3900

May 17

2,187.0500

Average weekly

2,184.0027

Average weekly

2,196.9814

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2723 manats or 1.1 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.0384 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 6

25.2557

May 13

24.9944

May 7

25.3462

May 14

25.1851

May 8

25.4159

May 15

25.1472

May 9

-

May 16

25.1434

May 10

25.1462

May 17

24.7221

Average weekly

25.291

Average weekly

25.0384

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 39.2445 manats or 2.7 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,445.4777 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 6

1,466.4030

May 13

1,451.4515

May 7

1,500.3860

May 14

1,467.7630

May 8

1,486.9900

May 15

1,456.4580

May 9

-

May 16

1,439.5090

May 10

1,457.5290

May 17

1,412.2070

Average weekly

1,477.827

Average weekly

1,445.4777

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 10.4465 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,269.6122 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 6

2,308.3620

May 13

2,273.1040

May 7

2,293.1895

May 14

2,262.1475

May 8

2,276.3765

May 15

2,277.7875

May 9

-

May 16

2,272.3645

May 10

2,233.1795

May 17

2,262.6575

Average weekly

2,277.7769

Average weekly

2,269.6122


