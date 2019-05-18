Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 4.0375 manats or 0.2 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,196.9814 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
May 6
2,179.9610
May 13
2,183.0125
May 7
2,180.5475
May 14
2,209.1160
May 8
2,188.1125
May 15
2,201.6445
May 9
-
May 16
2,204.0840
May 10
2,187.3900
May 17
2,187.0500
Average weekly
2,184.0027
Average weekly
2,196.9814
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2723 manats or 1.1 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.0384 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
May 6
25.2557
May 13
24.9944
May 7
25.3462
May 14
25.1851
May 8
25.4159
May 15
25.1472
May 9
-
May 16
25.1434
May 10
25.1462
May 17
24.7221
Average weekly
25.291
Average weekly
25.0384
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 39.2445 manats or 2.7 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,445.4777 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
May 6
1,466.4030
May 13
1,451.4515
May 7
1,500.3860
May 14
1,467.7630
May 8
1,486.9900
May 15
1,456.4580
May 9
-
May 16
1,439.5090
May 10
1,457.5290
May 17
1,412.2070
Average weekly
1,477.827
Average weekly
1,445.4777
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 10.4465 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,269.6122 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
May 6
2,308.3620
May 13
2,273.1040
May 7
2,293.1895
May 14
2,262.1475
May 8
2,276.3765
May 15
2,277.7875
May 9
-
May 16
2,272.3645
May 10
2,233.1795
May 17
2,262.6575
Average weekly
2,277.7769
Average weekly
2,269.6122