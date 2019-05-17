Azerbaijan Industrial Corp., Belgospishcheprom sign protocol on co-op

By Trend





The Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation (AIC) and the Belarusian State Food Industry Concern (Belgospishcheprom) signed a protocol of intent on cooperation within the framework of the WorldFood Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition and the XIII Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition, Caspian Agro, held on May 15-17, Trend reports.

The document on cooperation was signed by the director general of AIC Kamran Nabizade from the Azerbaijani side, and by the chairman of Belgospishcheprom concern Alexander Zabello from the Belarusian side.

The protocol envisages cooperation in the export of tobacco products between the Azertabak agro-industrial complex and the Grodno tobacco factory Neman (part of the Belgospishcheprom concern), the organization of bilateral meetings, as well as the exchange of experience in production.

The AIC is represented by Azerpambiq LLC, Azertabak LLC, Azeripek LLC, Sheki Winery, and the Livestock Complex of the AIC at the WorldFood Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition and the XIII Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition, Caspian Agro.

Presently, these enterprises support thousands of farmers in the production of agricultural products, and the products of these plants are sold on the market in more than 20 regions of the country.







