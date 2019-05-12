Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 6-May 10), Trendreports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
April 29
1.7
May 6
1.7
April 30
1.7
May 7
1.7
May 1
1.7
May 8
1.7
May 2
1.7
May 9
-
May 3
1.7
May 10
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA, decreased by 0.0057 manats or about 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9055 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
April 29
1.8966
May 6
1.9026
April 30
1.9020
May 7
1.9063
May 1
1.9070
May 8
1.9049
May 2
1.9053
May 9
-
May 3
1.8986
May 10
1.9083
Average weekly
1.9019
Average weekly
1.9055
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0260 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
April 29
0.0262
May 6
0.0260
April 30
0.0264
May 7
0.0261
May 1
0.0263
May 8
0.0260
May 2
0.0263
May 9
-
May 3
0.0260
May 10
0.0261
Average weekly
0.02624
Average weekly
0.0260
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, increased by 0.0074 percent or 2.6 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2787 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
April 29
0.2854
May 6
0.2840
April 30
0.2853
May 7
0.2792
May 1
0.2850
May 8
0.2752
May 2
0.2849
May 9
-
May 3
0.2848
May 10
0.2766
Average weekly
0.29508
Average weekly
0.2787