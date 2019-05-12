TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

11 May 2019 [14:53] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 6-May 10), Trendreports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

April 29

1.7

May 6

1.7

April 30

1.7

May 7

1.7

May 1

1.7

May 8

1.7

May 2

1.7

May 9

-

May 3

1.7

May 10

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA, decreased by 0.0057 manats or about 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9055 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

April 29

1.8966

May 6

1.9026

April 30

1.9020

May 7

1.9063

May 1

1.9070

May 8

1.9049

May 2

1.9053

May 9

-

May 3

1.8986

May 10

1.9083

Average weekly

1.9019

Average weekly

1.9055

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0260 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

April 29

0.0262

May 6

0.0260

April 30

0.0264

May 7

0.0261

May 1

0.0263

May 8

0.0260

May 2

0.0263

May 9

-

May 3

0.0260

May 10

0.0261

Average weekly

0.02624

Average weekly

0.0260

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, increased by 0.0074 percent or 2.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2787 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

April 29

0.2854

May 6

0.2840

April 30

0.2853

May 7

0.2792

May 1

0.2850

May 8

0.2752

May 2

0.2849

May 9

-

May 3

0.2848

May 10

0.2766

Average weekly

0.29508

Average weekly

0.2787


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/182416.html

Print version

Views: 210

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also