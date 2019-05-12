Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend





Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (May 6-May 10), Trendreports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate April 29 1.7 May 6 1.7 April 30 1.7 May 7 1.7 May 1 1.7 May 8 1.7 May 2 1.7 May 9 - May 3 1.7 May 10 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA, decreased by 0.0057 manats or about 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9055 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate April 29 1.8966 May 6 1.9026 April 30 1.9020 May 7 1.9063 May 1 1.9070 May 8 1.9049 May 2 1.9053 May 9 - May 3 1.8986 May 10 1.9083 Average weekly 1.9019 Average weekly 1.9055

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA, decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0260 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate April 29 0.0262 May 6 0.0260 April 30 0.0264 May 7 0.0261 May 1 0.0263 May 8 0.0260 May 2 0.0263 May 9 - May 3 0.0260 May 10 0.0261 Average weekly 0.02624 Average weekly 0.0260

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA, increased by 0.0074 percent or 2.6 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2787 manats.