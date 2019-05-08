Russia, Turkey to develop cargo supply via BTK

By Trend





The Russian Railways Logistics JSC and the Turkish logistics operator Pacific Eurasia Logistics have agreed to establish a joint venture to develop logistics routes for cargo supply via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, Trend reports referring to the External Communications Department of the Russian Railways Logistics company.

The corresponding memorandum was signed by First Deputy Director General of the Russian Railways Logistics company Eduard Alyrzaev and Director General of Pacific Eurasia Logistics Fatih Nusret Dur.

The memorandum was concluded at the meeting between Director General and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Russian Railways company Oleg Belozerov and the heads of the Turkish and Azerbaijani railway companies, which was held in Ankara and was devoted to the development of regular rail traffic along the BTK route.

The sides agreed that the the joint venture is established with the purpose of the further development of transport and logistics activity and trade between Russia and Turkey. The main tasks of JV will be the use of a cargo base in Russia and Turkey for cargo transportation along the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and rendering a wide range of logistics services to the customers.

“Special and sometimes even unique competences are required to successfully cope with the tasks of the logistics operator on the international transport corridors, and our company does possess such competences,” Alyrzaev said.

“For a long time, we have been developing and improving the efficiency of "East-West" and "North-South" international transport corridors, as well as working to launch and promote the new Vietnam-Russia-Vietnam and Japan-Europe international transport corridors,” he added.

“We are ready to share our knowledge and skills with our Turkish colleagues while establishing a joint venture in future,” Alyrzaev said. “These knowledge and skills will be useful for servicing such a promising route as Baku-Tbilisi Kars railway."