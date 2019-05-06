Trustee business associations may be created in Azerbaijan

By Trend

It is necessary to create trustee business associations in Azerbaijan in order to directly support not only sustainable development social entrepreneurship, but also the strengthening of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Nadir Adilov said at an event dedicated to women’s social entrepreneurship in Baku on May 6, Trend reports.

He stated that civil societies and institutions play a key role in the development of social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan. Adilov noted that the Association for the Development of Women’s Entrepreneurship occupies a special place in the development of women’s social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

“At the same time, corporate responsibility is of paramount importance for the development of social entrepreneurship,” he said. “The state is responsible before entrepreneurs and this mission includes improving legislation, introducing new mechanisms and creating optimal environment for the development of entrepreneurial activity in Azerbaijan."

"The state has fulfilled its mission by having created all conditions for the development of business environment, and, in its turn, it is necessary that trustee business associations be created in the business sector in order to provide direct support not only to sustainable development of social entrepreneurship, but also to the strengthening of SMEs,” he added.