EU can provide financial support to Azerbaijan as part of transport project

By Trend





The EU can provide financial support to Azerbaijan as part of the Trans-European Transport Network, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas told Trend.

He noted that a part of this network goes via Azerbaijan, adding that the country is primarily very well placed.

"The EU has a strategy and it also has a policy and instruments to support the parts of those transportation corridors, especially in the Eastern Partnership countries, including Georgia and Azerbaijan," he said.

"Last year the EU issued the new connectivity strategy and basically EU-Asia connectivity strategy. Azerbaijan is a middle of that," he noted.

The ambassador also mentioned the importance of the Lapis Lazuli transport and transit corridor, a part of which also passes through Azerbaijan, adding that it is a project that connects the Central Asia with Further East, China and Afghanistan.

According to the project of Lapis Lazuli, railway lines and highways will connect the city of Turgundi (Afghan province of Herat) with Ashgabat first and then with the Caspian port of Turkmenbashi.

The corridor will continue to Baku, then through Tbilisi to Ankara with branches in Poti and Batumi, and then from Ankara to Istanbul. The project budget, which aims to facilitate transit logistics and simplify customs procedures in the region, is estimated at $2 billion.