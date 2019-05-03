BP re-starts Central Azeri platform

By Trend





BP has re-started the Central Azeri platform at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Tamam Bayatly, Communications Manager, Communications and External Affairs, BP Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey Region told Trend.

“We re-started the platform on April 30 as planned after the full completion of the program work scope,” she said.

The platform’s work was suspended since April 15, and the technical maintenance lasted for two weeks. It is also planned to suspend the operation of the West Chirag platform from October 15. The technical maintenance work on this platform will also last for two weeks.

The contract for developing the ACG field was signed in 1994. A ceremony to sign a new contract on development of the ACG block of oil and gas fields was held in Baku Sept. 14, 2017.

The new ACG participating interests are as follows: BP - 30.37 percent; AzACG (SOCAR) - 25 percent; Chevron - 9.57 percent; INPEX - 9.31 percent; Statoil - 7.27 percent; ExxonMobil - 6.79 percent; TP - 5.73 percent; ITOCHU - 3.65 percent; ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) - 2.31 percent.