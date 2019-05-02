Country receives $178.4M orders via Azexport portal

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan received export orders for a total amount of $178.4 million through Azexport.az portal in January-March 2019.

This was stated in the export review of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.

In March, the total value of export orders amounted to $32.8 million. Russia (11.5 percent), Turkey (9.9 percent), the U.S. (7 percent), India (6.6 percent) and Georgia (5.3 percent) were the top five countries in terms of export orders in March.

The majority of export orders were about cotton fiber, cottonseed oil, onion, tobacco, wine, pomegranate juice, tea, confectionery, canned vegetables, cosmetics, flowers, hazelnuts, building materials, motor oils, frozen chicken, licorice etc.

The total amount of export orders received by the Azexport.az portal from 126 countries of the world in the period from January 1, 2017, to March 31, 2019, amounted to almost $1.2 billion.

Azexport.az portal of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication was created under the Order of the President of Azerbaijan dated September 21, 2016, on "Establishing Unified Database of Goods Manufactured in the Republic of Azerbaijan".

The portal offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to export goods produced in Azerbaijan to traditional and new markets via international e-trading platforms. The mission of Azexport.az is to provide information about products of Azerbaijani origin and to be a beneficial platform for their sales in foreign and domestic markets.

Azexport.az, integrated with the most popular electronic trading platforms, makes the products available to potential buyers from anywhere in the world.

Recently, Azexport reached an initial agreement with NaT IN company, one of the largest wool importers in India, on the export of 5,000 tons of domestically produced wool.