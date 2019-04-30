Azerbaijan’s election as head of WCO Europe Region is result of successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev

By Trend





The election of Azerbaijan as deputy chairman of the Customs Cooperation Council of the World Customs Organization (WCO) and head of the Europe Region is the result of the successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Igbal Babayev told at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Europe Region includes 53 countries, and Azerbaijan will chair the region," he said. According to Babayev, the country will lead the Europe Region for two years. "The reforms carried out under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan in the customs system as well as in all other spheres are of a comprehensive nature," Babayev noted.

He stressed that the fact that Azerbaijan holds events such as the Annual Assembly and Conference of the International Association of Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) Customs and Logistics, and the 36th International Drug Enforcement Conference (IDEC) testifies to the reputation of Azerbaijan’s customs authorities in the international arena.

Babayev emphasized the importance of the forthcoming international conference in the field of information technology planned for June this year, which will also be held in Baku.