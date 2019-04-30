Uzbek Energy Ministry talks on Power Uzbekistan international forum with Azerbaijan’s participation

By Trend





The Power Uzbekistan forum will allow Uzbekistan to discuss a number of areas of cooperation with partner countries in the field of the fuel and energy complex, among which Azerbaijan occupies a worthy place, a spokesperson of Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan told Trend in an interview.

It was said that the meetings and negotiations will help identify ways of bringing positions closer together on a number of issues and determine prospects for further building up joint plans and projects of the two countries.

On May 15-17, 2019, Uzbekistan will host the largest International Exhibitions of the energy and oil and gas sectors: Power Uzbekistan and Uzbekistan International Oil & Gas (OGU) Exhibition & Conference. For the first time, Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan and the Agency Uzatom will provide support to both events. Also for the first time, "nuclear power engineering", which is a new direction for Uzbekistan, will be included in the sections of the International Exhibition "Power Uzbekistan 2019 - Energy, energy saving, nuclear energy, alternative energy sources."

The Power Uzbekistan 2019 will bring together leading companies representing a wide range of areas of the energy complex including energy, nuclear energy, energy saving, electrical equipment, alternative energy, power electronics and heat and power equipment.

About 50 companies from 11 countries including the USA, Korea, European states, China, Russia, Lithuania, Belarus, Italy, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, have already been announced on Power Uzbekistan. As the Ministry's spokesperson noted, the high interest of international participants in the exhibition is primarily caused by the positive changes that are taking place in the energy sector of Uzbekistan. Measures are being taken to progressively modernize and retool the electricity and gas supply system, to improve the fundamentals of energy saving and the mechanisms of mutual settlements for the supplied electrical energy and natural gas.

It was emphasized that comprehensive development of the energy sector in Uzbekistan is of paramount importance for sustainable socio-economic growth of the country, as it increases business activity and improves investment climate, living standards and well-being of the population.

Speaking about the International OGU Exhibition and Conference OGU, which traditionally raises high interest of the players in the global oil and gas market, the Ministry representative said that this year event would be held for the 23rd time. It will bring together over 100 companies from 20 countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Korea, Monaco, Russia, Singapore, Turkey, Ukraine , Switzerland, Uzbekistan, Poland, USA, France, and Switzerland.

Representatives of OPEC, BP, CNPC, InternationalGasUnion (IGU) ExxonMobil, Air Products, Honeywell UOP, HIS Markit, Nexant, GECF, Kazenergy, Indorama Corporation, ITPS, DOW Europe GmbH, Haldor Topsoe, Linde Group, Siemens Oil & Gas, EBRD, Turboden, GEGas Power, Sedmax, White & Case, Deloitte, Platts, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and "Financial Times Group" publication are invited to participate in the forum.

Within the framework of the OGU 2019 forum, technical sessions are also scheduled. The participants of the biggest session entitled "Petrochemistry and gas chemistry in Uzbekistan: large-scale modernization and new challenges" will discuss the development of the global olefin market and modern technologies with the purpose of obtaining high-quality fuels, oils and raw materials for petrochemical processes.

The conference will also focus on the use of renewable energy sources and the investment attractiveness of Uzbekistan exemplified by a number of joint projects. This topic will be discussed at the special session of the OGU 2019 conference under the title: "Energy of the Future. A look at the progress in energy saving: renewable energy," the spokesperson said.

It is planned that the Director for Energy and Natural Resources for Russia, the Caucasus and Central Asia, EBRD Aida Sitdikova, Director of the Board of TurbodenRus and Sales Manager of Turboden Nikola Rossetti, and others will speak on the issue of using clean energy sources. As expected, the discussions will reveal current trends in the use of renewable energy and identify global trends in this direction, allowing Uzbekistan to identify ways to further develop cooperation in the field of renewable energy with global market players and various countries of the world.