TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

28 April 2019 [16:12] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The price of one ounce of gold increased by 1.241 manats or 0.06 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,169.1456 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

April 15

2,191.9715

April 22

2,175.048

April 16

2,184.313

April 23

2,166.8200

April 17

2,172.0475

April 24

2,159.0255

April 18

2,162.8505

April 25

2,168.5455

April 19

2,169.1405

April 26

2,176.2890

Average weekly

2,176.0646

Average weekly

2,169.1456

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1034 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.4297 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

April 15

25.4468

April 22

25.5949

April 16

25.4289

April 23

25.5284

April 17

25.5532

April 24

25.1932

April 18

25.4085

April 25

25.3405

April 19

25.53

April 26

25.4915

Average weekly

25.4735

Average weekly

25.4297

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 29.189 manats or 1.48 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,518.9262 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

April 15

1,513.3995

April 22

1,541.679

April 16

1,506.608

April 23

1,529.2605

April 17

1,498.9155

April 24

1,509.0135

April 18

1,501.287

April 25

1,502.188

April 19

1,535.168

April 26

1,512.49

Average weekly

1,511.0756

Average weekly

1,518.9262

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 7.0465 manats or 1.06 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,391.2795 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

April 15 ??????

2,329.986

April 22

2,416.873

April 16 ??????

2,324.4695

April 23

2,366.4340

April 17 ??????

2,308.1495

April 24

2,358.3165

April 18 ??????

2,366.5955

April 25

2,404.9475

April 19 ??????

2,422.755

April 26 ?

2,409.8265

Average weekly

2350,3911

Average weekly

2391,2795


URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/181949.html

Print version

Views: 150

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also