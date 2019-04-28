Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

|
By Trend
The price of one ounce of gold increased by 1.241 manats or 0.06 percent last week in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,169.1456 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
April 15
2,191.9715
April 22
2,175.048
April 16
2,184.313
April 23
2,166.8200
April 17
2,172.0475
April 24
2,159.0255
April 18
2,162.8505
April 25
2,168.5455
April 19
2,169.1405
April 26
2,176.2890
Average weekly
2,176.0646
Average weekly
2,169.1456
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.1034 manats or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 25.4297 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of silver
April 15
25.4468
April 22
25.5949
April 16
25.4289
April 23
25.5284
April 17
25.5532
April 24
25.1932
April 18
25.4085
April 25
25.3405
April 19
25.53
April 26
25.4915
Average weekly
25.4735
Average weekly
25.4297
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 29.189 manats or 1.48 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,518.9262 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
April 15
1,513.3995
April 22
1,541.679
April 16
1,506.608
April 23
1,529.2605
April 17
1,498.9155
April 24
1,509.0135
April 18
1,501.287
April 25
1,502.188
April 19
1,535.168
April 26
1,512.49
Average weekly
1,511.0756
Average weekly
1,518.9262
Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 7.0465 manats or 1.06 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 2,391.2795 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
April 15 ??????
2,329.986
April 22
2,416.873
April 16 ??????
2,324.4695
April 23
2,366.4340
April 17 ??????
2,308.1495
April 24
2,358.3165
April 18 ??????
2,366.5955
April 25
2,404.9475
April 19 ??????
2,422.755
April 26 ?
2,409.8265
Average weekly
2350,3911
Average weekly
2391,2795