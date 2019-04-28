Azerbaijan elected as vice-chairman of Europe Region of World Customs Organization

By Trend





Azerbaijan was elected deputy chairman of the Customs Cooperation Council of the World Customs Organization (WCO), head of the Europe Region at the WCO Europe Region Heads of Customs Conference held in St. Petersburg, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

During the conference, the head of the UK Customs Service voiced a positive opinion about Azerbaijan.

The representatives of the customs services of Kazakhstan, Turkey and Belarus also expressed positive opinions. Following the discussions, Azerbaijan was elected deputy chairman of the Customs Cooperation Council of the World Customs Organization, head of the Europe Region for a period of two years.

The reports of the head of the European Regional Office of Capacity Building of the World Customs Organization, located in Baku were heard.

Then the elections for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Customs Cooperation Council of the World Customs Organization, Head of the Europe Region were held.

The Customs Cooperation Council of the World Customs Organization unites 53 countries.

During the event, the Azerbaijani delegation was represented by chairman of the State Customs Committee, Lieutenant-General of the Customs Service Safar Mehdiyev.