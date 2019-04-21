Azerbaijan launches second stage of employment project in agriculture

By Trend

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture has launched implementation of the second phase of AMAL project aiming at increasing employment in agriculture in the country, especially in the rural areas. "The main objective of the project, which is designed for young farmers, is to raise employment rate in agricultural sector and create new jobs," a source from the Ministry told Trend.

"The project is implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture in cooperation with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)," the source informed. "Over 1,000 young people have applied to join the project and we continue to receive proposals from the perspective participants."

According to the source, those who successfully passed the first stage of selection had an opportunity to attend training. The funds will be provided to those farmers whose business plans are recognized as the most attractive.

"The project aims at the promotion and introduction of "green technologies", formation of vocational education in the agricultural sector and the development of the business sphere, primarily in the rural areas of Azerbaijan," the source from the Ministry said.