Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee meets with Iranian delegation

By Trend





Chairman of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan (SCC), Customs Service Lieutenant-General Safar Mehdiyev met with the Iranian delegation headed by the Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Reza Rahmani, Trendreports referring to the committee.

Mehdiyev noted that, Azerbaijani-Iranian relations have been developing and turning into a fruitful business cooperation in recent years. The economic relations, according to him, have also become strengthened, and the trade turnover is growing.

It was noted that the location of both countries on strategic international trade routes further strengthened the ties of cooperation.

Speaking about the reforms carried out in recent years in the customs sphere of Azerbaijan, Mehdiyev stressed that, along with the applied innovations having contributed to the development of the country's export potential, having simplified customs procedures and ensured transparency, they also created favorable conditions for simplifying and accelerating international trade.

In turn, the Iranian minister said that his country is always interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan, and expressed satisfaction with the mutual cooperation in all areas, including customs. Emphasis was made on the further intensification of joint activities.

Speaking about the successes of the Azerbaijani customs, Reza Rahmani assessed the recent reforms as successful steps aimed at improving the business environment and facilitating trade.

Then the delegations of the customs services of Azerbaijan and Iran exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

The Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh was also present at the meeting.