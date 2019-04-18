Agroleasing to give preference to Azerbaijan’s small grain farms during harvest

By Trend





A meeting was held with representatives of large grain farms and agroparks at the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilham Guliyev, was devoted to the issues of harvesting and technical support, among other topics.

During the meeting, representatives of large grain farms were informed that starting from this grain harvest season, preference will be given to plots of up to 50 hectares in harvesting with combines and equipment owned by Agroleasing, and only after that will the large grain farms be served. Representatives of agroparks were advised to purchase their own combines via leasing.

It was emphasized that in accordance with the new rules, large grain farms can now buy agricultural equipment at a discount of 40 percent, subject to payment of 20 percent of the cost of equipment. They can pay the remaining amount for a long period and without interest.