Nokia CEO in Russia: Azerbaijani ICT market developing rapidly

By Trend





The Azerbaijani ICT market is rapidly developing, new technologies are being introduced in the country, director general of Nokia company in Russia Rashid Ismailov told Trend on April 17.

Ismailov took part in the 6th meeting of the High Level Working Group on the Development of the Information Society in Baku.

He stressed that the quality of mobile communications in Azerbaijan is quite good, there is high-speed Internet that meets modern requirements.

“There are no problems with the work of mobile communication operators in Azerbaijan,” he added. "The mobile communication network is being constantly expanded, which testifies to the growing demand of the population for the services of all three mobile communication operators - Azercell, Bakcell, Nar.”

“Of course, this direction should be more developed to further increase the quality level and even more to meet the needs of the population for the qualitative mobile communications and high-speed Internet," Ismailov said.

While speaking about the event in Baku, he emphasized the importance of the fact that the Executive Committee of the Regional Commonwealth in the field of Communications invited representatives of Nokia company, one of the important players in the digitalization market, to participate in today's meeting.

Ismailov stressed that this event is important for the company in terms of discussing the issues of digitalization in the post-Soviet area.