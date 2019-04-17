EU reveals cost of major regional project with Azerbaijan’s participation

By Trend





The cost of the EU4Climate regional project on combating climate change, which covers Azerbaijan, is 8.8 million euros, Michael Rupp, head of the sector for connectivity in the Eastern Partnership countries of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, told Trend.

Rupp noted that the project covers all sectors, including energy, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), transport and others.

The main goal of the project is to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emissions as a result of the activities of all sectors, he said.

He noted that the experts of the UN Development Program together with the Azerbaijani experts will discuss the current situation in Azerbaijan and decide what is best to do and from where to start.

Azerbaijan has set a goal to reduce the amount of carbon dioxide emissions, he noted. This is not an easy task, so all structures and ministries should work together, he added.

On April 15, Baku hosted the presentation of the EU4Climate project being implemented by the UN and the EU.

The EU4Climate project is being implemented to help the Eastern Partnership countries to combat climate change, prepare a strategy for the development of preventive measures in this area, as well as to help integrate climate change issues into the main policy of states.

The project will be implemented until 2022 in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, Ukraine and Armenia.