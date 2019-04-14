Azerbaijan implements project to tackle youth employment issues in tourism

By Trend





A labor fair with the organization and assistance of the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan was held in Baku to address issues of youth employment in tourism, Sakina Babayeva, the head of the association, told Trend.

She noted that the two-day event was held as part of a youth project that is implemented by the Public Association "Supporting Youth Solidarity".

"The fair took place on April 12-13 and it is obvious that it aroused great interest among young people. Through such events, young people are given a real opportunity to get the necessary and interesting information related to employment," Babayeva said.

The youth project, as part of which the fair was held, is aimed at enhancing the role of the tourism sector in improving the business environment in Azerbaijan, she added.

The fair was held on April 12-13 in the Agro Mall shopping center with the participation of representatives of the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan, Baku Textile Factory, as well as employees of many travel and consulting companies.



