National pavilion named best at international ICT forum in Minsk

By Azernews

By Leman Mammadova

Azerbaijan’s national pavilion has been named best at the 26th International Forum on Information and Communications Technologies TIBO-2019 in Minsk, Belarus.

An Azerbaijani delegation, led by Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade, including about 15 representatives of public organizations and private companies, attended the event along with delegates from 100 companies from 16 countries.

TIBO-2019 features the adjustment and transformation of IT gaining momentum in Belarus. It presents both opportunities as well as challenges, being an excellent platform to see new trends of development, to gain new business & network. The exhibition covers a wide professional audience of Belarus and foreign experts, representatives of public authorities and business communities.

Azerbaijan has been presented at the TIBO-2019 exhibition-forum by the national pavilion for the 7th time. The pavilion shows the achievements of our country in the field of ICT.

The International Specialized Exhibition TIBO is considered one of the largest ICT events in the CIS and Baltic countries.

ICT is considered to be one of the crucial spheres for the further development of Azerbaijan's economy and an integral part of the economic and political reforms which are currently implemented in the country. The income to be obtained in the sector in Azerbaijan is projected to hit $9 billion by 2020.

In general, Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries implementing high technology in the region. Today, the country constructs high tech parks in the capital and regions.

In 2019-2022, $550-$600 million will be invested in Azerbaijan’s telecommunications and information industry. There are plans to expand broadband connections by 2020 to 70 percent in the fixed network and to 70 percent in the mobile network.

By 2020, investments in the expansion of the fiber optic broadband network in Azerbaijan will amount to $80 million, the coverage by fiber optic cables will increase to 70 percent by 2020 and to 95 percent by 2025.

In the first nine months of 2018, $132 million were spent on the sector, 70 percent more than in the same period in 2017.

Recently, the project “Speaking Library” presented by the Data Processing Center of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies under the brand Made in Azerbaijan has been awarded the prize “Champion Project” at the World Summit on the Information Society Prizes 2019 (WSIS Prizes 2019).