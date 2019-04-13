UK’s EXPRO reveals areas for expanding services in Azerbaijan [UPDATE]

By Azernews





By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

UK’s EXPRO international oilfield service company is looking at expanding its core services within three key areas in Azerbaijan, the company told Trend.

These are the well test and appraisal services, subsea, completion and intervention services and production services, said EXPRO.

"We are in regular contact with our existing and potential clients on ways that we can support their future business activities in Azerbaijan," said the UK company.

EXPRO said it continues to maintain its LTI ( lost time incident) free record which currently stands at 11 years.

EXPRO has been operating in the Caspian region since 2007, when it was awarded a contract to supply completion landing strings for Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields.

In 2014, EXPRO was awarded the contract to build landing strings for Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2. These are designed to ensure the highest standards of safety and reliability for the most challenging deepwater market conditions.

Moreover, Expro won a four-year contract extension for BP’s Shah Deniz Stage 2 project in November 2018.

The Shah Deniz Stage 2 project is set to bring gas directly from Azerbaijan to Europe for the first time, opening up the Southern Gas Corridor.

Shah Deniz is a giant gas condensate field in Azerbaijan, reserves of which are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas. In total 16 billion cubic meters a year of Shah Deniz Stage 2 gas will be delivered through more than 3500 kilometers of pipelines through Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania and under the Adriatic Sea to Italy as part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

On May 29, Baku hosted the launch of the first phase of the Southern Gas Corridor project, and on June 12, the opening ceremony of the TANAP took place in the Turkish province of Eskisehir.

Thus, the first gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The main objective of the project is to help to increase Europe's energy security. Europe's energy policy is based on diversification of the energy supplies to overcome energy dependence on one source, as Russian gas meets the energy needs of most European countries at present.