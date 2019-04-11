Azerbaijan takes part in Conference of Directors General of Railways

By Trend





The 34th Conference of Directors General of Railways of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways is being held in the capital of the Republic of Korea – Seoul, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC on April 11.

A delegation headed by Javid Gurbanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, takes part in the event.

The results of the work of the commissions on freight transportation, passenger traffic, infrastructure and rolling stock, as well as the results of the activity of the permanent working group on coding and informatics for 2018 of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways are planned to be discussed during the meeting.

Moreover, the participants will discuss the International Conference on the adoption of the text of the draft Convention on Direct International Railway Traffic, the work of the ad hoc working group on vocational education / training in the field of rail transport, as well as the sequence of venues for the meeting of the Conference of Directors General for 2020 and further years.

The preliminary agenda and the date of holding the 35th Conference of Directors General of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways will be considered during the meeting.

