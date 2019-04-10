Country to increase cocoons production

By Azernews





By Leman Mammadova

Sericulture in Azerbaijan is a branch of agriculture that raises non-oil potential of the country's economy.

The production of fresh cocoons in Azerbaijan is planned to be increased up to 6,000 tons by 2025.

The creation of mulberry seedling farms in order to expand silkworm feed base is also envisaged, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

At the state’s expense, 3.5 million seedlings have been brought into the country in past three years from the People's Republic of China to strengthen silkworm feed base and have been planted with Chinese technology in 350 hectares in 38 regions of the republic on the basis of division.

These seedlings have leaf yields for the silkworm production with high fertility in local soil and climate conditions.

In this regard, in order to implement the State Program, sprouts from seedlings, which were imported from China in the previous years, were planted on the area of 1 hectare belonging to the Tartar Regional Agrarian Science and Innovation Center.

It is planned to cultivate 200,000-250,000 pieces of mulberry seedlings here.

Nowadays, sericulture is one of the main directions in the agriculture development chosen by the state.

As part of the implementation of the State Program of Azerbaijan on the development of cocoon and silk production for the period 2018-2025, one million mulberry seedlings were imported into Azerbaijan from the People's Republic of China.

The first results of the State Program are already evident. If in 2015, a total of 236 kilograms of cocoons were collected in the country, in 2016 already 70.7 tons were produced, and in 2017 this figure reached 245.2 tons.

In accordance with the state program of cocoon and sericulture, it is envisaged to increase production in the industry to 6,000 tons of cocoons annually by 2025.

Last year 514 tons of cocoons have been collected.

Sericulture has been spread throughout the country since ancient times and is still developing today.

The history of sericulture in Azerbaijan dates back to almost 1,500 years.

When it comes to silk in Azerbaijan, the first place that comes to mind is the ancient city of Sheki, which once considered the largest center for the production of silk and silk farming in the Middle Ages.

Delicate fabrics, beautiful clothes, and colorful kelagayis (silk headscarf) manufactured by Sheki craftsmen from raw silk, were exported to foreign countries, so the city became famous for its silk throughout the world.

In the Soviet period, Azerbaijan ranked second after Uzbekistan for the production of silk cocoon but was considered first in fiber quality.

Agjabedi as one the Aran region’s districts is predominantly agricultural area. Cotton, flour and sericulture flourish in the region since former Soviet Union period. The production of silkworm cocoons in the Agjabedi region of Azerbaijan is planned to reach 50-60 tons.

In 2018, the production of silkworm cocoons reached 37 tons, having increased 2.2 times over a year. The farmers' income from the production of silkworm cocoons exceeded 330,000 manats.







