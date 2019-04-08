SOCAR to support SMEs in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has decided to take part in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks at a ceremony of signing a memorandum of understanding between the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications and SOCAR on April 8.

He reminded that the company participates in many social programs in Azerbaijan.

“Special attention is also paid in Azerbaijan to supporting the development of local production,” he said, stressing that supporting SMEs is one of the main directions of Azerbaijan’s policy.

The main purpose of the memorandum is to support SMEs in Azerbaijan through a new website. As part of the memorandum, SOCAR will post on the new website requests for goods, equipment and services needed by the company.