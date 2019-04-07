Azerbaijani oil prices up

|
By Trend
The price of the AZERI LT CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of oil and gas fields, amounted to $71.94 per barrel at the Italian port of Augusta on April 5, or $0.43 more than on April 4, a source in Azerbaijan's oil and gas market told Trend on April 6.
The AZERI Light FOB Ceyhan oil price was $71.30 per barrel on April 5, or $0.43 more than the previous price.
Azerbaijan has been producing AZERI LT since 1997 and exports it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and Baku-Supsa pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.
The price for URALS-NOVO with shipment from port was $69.46 per barrel on April 5, or $0.42 more than the previous price.
The price for a barrel of Brent Dated, produced from the North Sea, stood at $70.10 on April 5, or $0.36 more than the previous price.