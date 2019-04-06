TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

06 April 2019 [15:58] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend


Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 1-5), Trend reports.

Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

March 25

-

April 1

-

March 26

-

April 2

-

March 27

1.7

April 3

1.7

March 28

1.7

April 4

1.7

March 29

1.7

April 5

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0012 manats or 0.06 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9083 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

March 25

-

April 1

1.9098

March 26

-

April 2

1.9043

March 27

1.9139

April 3

1.9078

March 28

1.9133

April 4

1.9109

March 29

1.909

April 5

1.9086

Average weekly

1.9121

Average weekly

1.9083

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, remained unchanged.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.026 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

March 25

-

April 1

0.026

March 26

-

April 2

0.026

March 27

0.0264

April 3

0.026

March 28

0.0263

April 4

0.0261

March 29

0.0262

April 5

0.026

Average weekly

0.0263

Average weekly

0.026

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0024 manats or 0.79 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3039 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

March 25

-

April 1

0.3049

March 26

-

April 2

0.3073

March 27

0.3179

April 3

0.3029

March 28

0.3144

April 4

0.3017

March 29

0.3049

April 5

0.3025

Average weekly

0.3124

Average weekly

0.3039


