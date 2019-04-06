Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), remained unchanged this week (April 1-5), Trend reports.
Accordingly, at the end of the week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
March 25
-
April 1
-
March 26
-
April 2
-
March 27
1.7
April 3
1.7
March 28
1.7
April 4
1.7
March 29
1.7
April 5
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
At the end of last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0012 manats or 0.06 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9083 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
March 25
-
April 1
1.9098
March 26
-
April 2
1.9043
March 27
1.9139
April 3
1.9078
March 28
1.9133
April 4
1.9109
March 29
1.909
April 5
1.9086
Average weekly
1.9121
Average weekly
1.9083
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble, set by CBA, remained unchanged.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.026 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
March 25
-
April 1
0.026
March 26
-
April 2
0.026
March 27
0.0264
April 3
0.026
March 28
0.0263
April 4
0.0261
March 29
0.0262
April 5
0.026
Average weekly
0.0263
Average weekly
0.026
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira, set by CBA, decreased by 0.0024 manats or 0.79 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.3039 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
March 25
-
April 1
0.3049
March 26
-
April 2
0.3073
March 27
0.3179
April 3
0.3029
March 28
0.3144
April 4
0.3017
March 29
0.3049
April 5
0.3025
Average weekly
0.3124
Average weekly
0.3039