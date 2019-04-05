Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices decreased in Azerbaijan on April 5 compared to the prices on April 4, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 5.423 manats to 2,192.184 manats per ounce in the country on April 5 compared to the price on April 4.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0269 manats to 25.7333 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 27.3275 manats to 1,513.663 manats in the country.

The price of palladium decreased by 62.1435 manats to 2,335.528 manats.

Precious metals April 5, 2019 April 4, 2019 Gold XAU 2,192.184 2,197.607 Silver XAG 25.7333 25.7602 Platinum XPT 1,513.663 1,486.3355 Palladium XPD 2,335.528 2,397.6715

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1.7 AZN = 1 USD on April 5)