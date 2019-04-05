IMF delegation to visit Baku in coming months

By Trend





A delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will visit Baku this summer, a source in the IMF told Trend.

The delegation will be headed by Natalia Tamirisa.

The delegation will discuss the latest economic developments with the Azerbaijani government, and an exchange of views on a number of issues will be held, the IMF said.

The exact date of the visit will be announced in the coming weeks.

Since the beginning of the year Tamirisa has been appointed the new head of the IMF delegation in Azerbaijan. She replaced on this position Mohammed El Qorchi, who led the delegation from November 10, 2015.

The IMF office opened in Baku in 1992. Azerbaijan received IMF loans for the support of economic reforms from 1995 to 2005. During the period, the amount of financial support reached $577.3 million. Azerbaijan fully repaid the IMF loans.

Since 2005, Azerbaijan sees no need for financial resources of the IMF, so since 2006, the cooperation with the fund is implemented within consultations and technical assistance on key areas of macroeconomic policy.